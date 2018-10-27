Hornets vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) will look to get on track when they host the high-powered Kemba Walker and suddenly potent Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams on Saturday night.

Preview

It’s been a rough start to the year for the 76ers going 2-3.

Head coach Brett Brown put Markelle Fultz in the starting lineup over JJ Redick, therefore breaking up what was the best starting five in the NBA — seemingly on paper. Redick, through five games, is averaging 21 points per game and shooting a scorching 42% from three on over nine attempts per game.

Philadelphia’s defense is in the bottom 10 of points allowed per 100 possessions, allowing 116.8 points. Embiid has been a destroyer of worlds, averaging 29 points, 14 rebounds and four assists per game and being an intimidating rim protector. Embiid’s defense ultimately dictates what the 76ers can do on offense, generating blocks and transition opportunities.

Simmons has been very good on both ends, but Philly needs him to be more aggressive. He is averaging only 12 points per game on 10 shot attempts. Fultz is looking better, but still doesn’t look confident and is only shooting 38% from the field, although with more reps, something he didn’t sniff last season, his numbers are likely to improve with open looks.

Walker has been terrific to start the year, averaging over 30 points a game and shooting 44% from three. Unfortunately, his name will likely be afloat in trade rumors if Charlotte struggles to solidify a playoff spot as the season goes on.

Head coach James Borrego has been playing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist off the bench at the five, and when he plays small-ball five, those lineups have done well. Miles Bridges looks like a promising pick, and at 20-years old, seems like a lock to break into the starting rotation by Christmas.

The Hornets are letting it fly, averaging over 36 three-point shots per game, which is fifth in the league, and shooting 37%, which is good for ninth. Ultimately, the barrage is led by Kemba, and his ability to take over a game offensively. With the way the Hornets are playing, they should be continue to be a threat to compete for the eighth seed in the East this year.