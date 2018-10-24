Isaiah Crowell Fantasy: Bilal Powell Injury Sets Up Big Second Half

Isaiah Crowell fantasy football owners, rejoice. A lot of touches are coming the New York Jets running back’s way, as the team just placed fellow back Bilal Powell on injured reserve, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Brutal news for the #Jets: They’ve placed RB Bilal Powell (neck) on Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2018

The two backs split touches through the Jets’ first seven games — 91 for Powell, and 90 for Crowell.

The 25-year-old back has been a boom-or-bust play thus far this year coming off the bench behind Powell, going off for 17 or more standard fantasy points in three contests, and failing to earn more than six points in the other four.

Crowell rushed 10 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in the team’s season opener, he had another two-touchdown effort against the Cleveland Browns two weeks later, then he exploded for 231 yards from scrimmage and a score against the Denver Broncos two weeks after that.