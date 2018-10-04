Jalen Ramsey Downplays Tyreek Hill’s Skills as a Wideout

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for what is going to be one of the more entertaining games this weekend. The Jaguars, who are currently 3-1, will give the undefeated Chiefs a run for their money. As the Chiefs now have one of the hottest QB-WR duo’s in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, everybody is curious to know how they will fare against a tough secondary in Jacksonville.

You know exactly who and what I am talking about. Jacksonville’s favorite trash talker, Jalen Ramsey is set to take on a Mahomes-led Chiefs for the first time, and you know that he has nothing nice to say about his opponent this weekend. As Ramsey will be facing off against Tyreek Hill, he made it clear that Hill is not on his level.

While Ramsey did credit Hill for being a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, he made sure to mention that it was because of his role as a return specialist. Not because of Hill’s game as a wideout. Check out Ramsey’s press conference from this afternoon.

Ramsey Talks Smack Again

Ramey’s comments came in return of the comments that Hill made on Wednesday when he was asked about the matchup. ESPN’s Adam Teicher reported that while Hill is eager to play Ramsey this week, he also downplayed him as a cornerback first. “He think high of himself, he’s all right, I guess. I can’t wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.” Hill confidently spoke to reporters as he looks forward to a fun game this weekend.

This week should be one of the Chiefs toughest matchups to date. Especially for Hill. He hasn’t exactly kept his foot on the gas after his monster first week of the season, but he has done well enough to remain a threat downfield. With both guys trash talking this week, it makes for an intense game brewing this Sunday afternoon.