Jerry Jones Discusses Confidence in Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys decided to sell a first-round draft pick in an attempt to upgrade their offense for now. Despite the Cowboys currently being outside of the NFC Playoff picture, the team believes that a win-now move was necessary. The NFC East isn’t all that tough right now, and the Cowboys know that it’s a wide-open division. Therefore, they are doing all that they can to stay relevant within the East.

In case you were wondering, the Cowboys front office is fully confident in their quarterback, Dak Prescott. Despite his specific struggles that don’t seem to be going away, the front office is doing all that they can do to make life a little bit easier for the quarterback.

They already have one of the best running backs in the league, so they figured they definitely need to get a number one wide receiver to upgrade the offense even more. That’s when Jerry Jones decided to get Amari Cooper now, rather than waiting for next year and drafting a rookie in the 2019 NFL Draft.

While Prescott remains a bit inconsistent, many people have speculated that he just might not be the answer for the Cowboys long-term. For those of you who believe in that, Jerry Jones reconfirms that he is absolutely confident in Dak’s abilities to win games for the Cowboys franchise. Hence the reason why they went out and got him a premier target when they could.

Jerry Hasn’t Changed His Mind

Jerry Jones said Amari Cooper has nothing to do with the evaluation of Dak Prescott for the future. They have evaluated Dak. They believe they can win Dak. Cooper is about helping Dak win. @1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 30, 2018

Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill reported this morning that Jerry Jones reassured the Dallas fan base that they believe in their guy. Nothing has changed since the day that the Cowboys decided they were going to roll with Prescott instead of former Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo.

A little over a month ago, ESPN speculated the Dak Prescott would be one of the next young quarterback’s to get a big contract, and the Cowboys have yet to show any indications that they aren’t wrong.

Prescott’s not exactly there yet as he has a lot to prove still, but the addition of Cooper surely should help him moving forward. The second half of the season could be make-or-break for Dak, but at this point, it seems like he’s really won the Cowboys over and will be in Dallas for the long haul.