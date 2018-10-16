Jerry Jones Won’t Confirm of a Jason Garrett Extension Being Worked

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of their biggest win of the season on Sunday. The team’s offense lit up one of the NFL’s better defenses by coming away with a monstrous 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. And for once during the 2018 season, nobody is questioning the Dallas Cowboys offense’s abilities to put up points.

Before last week, there was a ton of issues going on around the Cowboys locker room regarding play calling. As Scott Linehan calls the plays, head coach Jason Garrett runs the show. While many players were calling out play calls from last week’s overtime loss to the Houston Texans, the Cowboys needed a change this past weekend, and they finally got it.

Don’t think the entire coaching staff is off the hook just yet, though. As the majority of the Cowboys fan base still feels a bit sour towards Garrett and his staff, there were whispers of a potential extension being in the works soon for Garrett.

The Cowboys owner has backed Garrett many times to the media during this season, despite the Cowboys slow start. But nobody should get ahead of themselves just yet, though. Jones would not confirm any talks about an extension when he was asked about it on Dallas Sports Radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

Jones Won’t Confirm Any Talks

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan asked about a potential contract extension for Jason Garrett being in the works. "My response is it is just not something I would have visited with anybody about. … I've never spoken to another soul about that." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2018

The Cowboys remain alive in a weak NFC East with a 3-3 record. Whatever happens, this season will surely dictate Garrett’s fate as the head coach. With little-to-no postseason success to show for, you would have to think that Garrett could be facing his last season as the head coach.

As the Cowboys have turned some pages over the past couple of years, Garrett’s time could be coming very soon. Jones has made it clear that he likes having Garrett on board, but he will need to show a lot more in order to stay in Dallas beyond 2018.