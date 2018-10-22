Jordy Nelson Fantasy: Impact of Amari Cooper Trade on Raiders WR

The NFL world was dealt another eye-opening move by the Oakland Raiders on Monday. After trading Khalil Mack earlier this year, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have made it known that no player is off limits in the team’s rebuild.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, the Raiders dealt No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick.

Cowboys traded a first-round pick to Raiders for WR Amari Cooper, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

The deal makes sense for the Raiders, as they currently sit at 1-5 on the season and Cooper has been mediocre at best. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has been inconsistent, totaling two or fewer catches in four of six games this season.

While Cooper heading to the Cowboys may help his own fantasy football value, what’s also interesting to consider is the value of Raiders wideout Jordy Nelson.

Jordy Nelson’s Fantasy Value After Amari Cooper Trade

It’s tough to envision any player other than Nelson becoming the Raiders’ new top wideout. While the 33-year-old has flashed upside this season, it’s going to be worth watching to see what he can do as the go-to receiver. Over six games this season, he has 22 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

On the season, Nelson has led the way in terms of offensive snaps for the Raiders, playing 86.9 percent compared to 77.6 percent for Cooper, per Football Outsiders. While that number may not jump up drastically, the rapport he’s built with Derek Carr should help his overall fantasy value and number of targets.

There’s a strong likelihood Nelson is available on most waiver wires, and if that’s the case you should jump at the chance to add him. After all, the Raiders find themselves playing from behind a fair amount and this should equate to even more looks for Nelson.

READ NEXT: Amari Cooper Fantasy: Value of WR After Trade to Cowboys

