Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton & Her Baby Bump Cheer on the Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is focused on winning Game 5 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. His wife, Kate Upton, has been in the stands, cheering the team on all week — and showing off her growing baby bump.

On Wednesday, October 17, Upton was seen sitting behind home plate wearing a fitted black ensemble that had her belly on full display. She wore her long blonde hair down and accessorized with a bracelet, which could be seen as she clapped for the home team.

The night before, Upton was spotted in a fitted off-white dress and a matching jacket that she kept over her shoulders. She paired the look with a few pops of orange, which is part of the Astros color scheme. She carried an orange-hued shoulder bag and had a pair of orange shades hanging from the edge of her dress. She also wore a bold lip that appeared to be in the orange family. You can see a photo below.

Back in July, Upton announced that she and Verlander are expecting their first child together. She posted a photo of her barely-there baby bump while in Miami and captioned the photo with a simple hashtag: #PregnantInMiami. Upton tagged her husband and added two emojis, a smiley face and a heart.

Upton is several months pregnant, though her exact due date is unclear. It is believed that she is in her third trimester and is due sometime in the winter, based on her social media posts.

“#Throwback to when I could tie my own shoes,” she captioned a picture back in August.

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017. The couple exchanged vows in Italy less than one month after Verlander and the Astros’ World Series win.

“Upton wore a long-sleeved lace white gown with a long white veil. Meanwhile, Verlander wore a classic black tux. The model carried a bouquet of peach, light pink and ivory flowers and the outdoor ceremony was decorated with similar floral arrangements,” People Magazine reported a the time.

The Houston Astros trail the Red Sox 3-1 in the ALCS. Verlander will take the mound tonight in Houston, who need a win to stay alive in this series. If the Astros can win Game 5, they will head back to Boston for Game 6.