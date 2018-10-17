Did Kevin Durant’s Brother Hint at a Potential Depature from Warriors?

Did Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony hint at a potential departure from the Golden State Warriors coming soon? Because it sure looks like it! After Kevin announced that he would like to stop talking about what will happen with his future beyond this season, Durant’s brother stirs the pot a bit with a questionable comment that he left on his brothers Instagram

After posting shortly after the Warriors season debut against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tony Durant, Kevin’s brother commented “Yessir brother!!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!” Potentially indicating that he wants him to get one more ring before leaving Golden State. That’s a pretty telling comment considering all of the potential free agency talks going around. What do you think?

Check It Out

The comment came at an interesting time considering all of the talks going around about Durant planning on leaving the Warriors soon. Now, Tony’s comment could mean something else as we don’t want to speculate. Maybe he means that he wants Kevin to keep filling up his hand with rings before retirement? Who knows.

It’s unclear, but Warriors fans are not going to be happy with the comment regardless. It couldn’t be a worse time for Tony Durant to dish in his two cents on something like that. Especially when Kevin Durant is showing some frustration towards the media for all of the potential free agency talks that are happening.

Now, Kevin Durant will most likely spend the next few days dealing with questions about his brothers comment as you know the media is not going to just let that one go. It’s going to get tough for Durant to deal with, but he knows how it is to be a superstar athlete at this point. He has to expect it all coming while moving forward.