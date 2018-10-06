Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Khabib Nurmagomedov prioritizes his wife and kids above everything. Khabib cares deeply about his wife, but she prefers to stay out of the public eye. Her name is not known, but Khabib has discussed their relationship in interviews.

“I have a family, kids, friends, a job,” Khabib told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t want to be like this. I’m almost 30. How many years will I live? Seventy? Eighty? I don’t want to live crazy. I believe when I die, I’ll come to the God and he’ll ask us everything we’ve done … ask us, ‘Why you do this?'”

Khabib leans on his Muslim faith to not only excel as a UFC fighter but tries to live as a role model to young fans who look up to him. Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is also his trainer. Abdulmanap has been training his son since he was young, even using unorthodox methods like wrestling a bear cub.

1. Khabib & His Wife Live With His Parents When He Is Back Home in Russia

When Khabib is back home in Russia, Khabib along with his wife and children live with his parents. Khabib is not hurting for money, but it is a gesture that is a common part of the culture. The Los Angeles Times detailed the setup.

When home in southern Russia, he follows familial tradition by residing with his wife and two children in the same apartment as his mother and father-coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. In San Jose, he keeps a routine of training, prayer, eating and sleeping. Down time is spent listening to Russian music and checking news events while updating his activity on social media; he has more than 4 million Instagram followers.

2. Khabib’s Wife Has Not Been Seen in Public

Khabib’s wife is a very private person. There were rumors circulating that a photo had been found of the fighter’s significant other, but later reports indicated this was just a fan who took a photo with Khabib.

Aside from being a top fighter, one of Khabib’s top priorities is being a good role model for young fans.

“I don’t want to talk about him [McGregor], I want to talk about me,” Khabib told MMA News. “I want to be a good [role] model. Nobody is perfect, everybody makes mistakes. I want to be a good model.”

3. Khabib Is a Devout Muslim

Khabib is a devout Muslim, and has been outspoken about the potential impact of some of the other fighter’s actions on young people. Khabib spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how his faith is the most important thing in his life.

“You go to mosque because nobody’s perfect,” Khabib told the Los Angeles Times. “Everybody makes mistakes, and we have to ask Allah to forgive us. This is very important mentally, to be clear with Allah. This is not about the UFC. There is nothing else more important to me than being clear with Allah. And being clear with Allah is the No. 1 most hard thing in life.”

Khabib went on to explain that he believes he is a role model to kids that look up to him. He tries to make sure his actions match up with his faith.

“I watched Nate Diaz smoking marijuana on TV,” Khabib told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t want my kids smoking marijuana. Some people think we’re to live like an animal. No. We’re here for a reason. I never drink or smoke. Not because I’m an athlete, but I’m Muslim.”

4. Khabib & His Wife Have 2 Children

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on December 30, 2017 that Khabib and his wife welcomed their second child, a son, into the world.

On the day of his long-awaited return to the UFC, @TeamKhabib and his wife welcomed a baby boy to this great world, I’m told. Baby was born back home in Dagestan. They now have a girl and a boy. Mabrouk to the Nurmagomedov family!

Khabib’s childhood in Russia has been well-documented, with stories of the fighter wrestling a bear cub with his brother. Khabib’s website detailed the event.

Many people saw a video clip where Khabib Nurmagomedov and his brother take turns in wrestling with a bear cub in the mountains. This video footage where kids are so eager and deft to play with a dangerous, though small, carnivore – shock and amaze many foreign fighters .

5. Khabib’s Father Was Not Granted a Visa to See His Son Fight Conor McGregor in UFC 229

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is also his trainer. This is why it was a huge blow that he was not granted a visa to watch his son fight Conor McGregor.

“They denied (my visa),” Abulmanap told RT.com.

Khabib posted this photo on Instagram making it seem like the issue was resolved.

Khabib also posted the photo below asking UFC president Dana White to use his relationship with Donald Trump to help his dad get a visa for the fight. According to RT.com, Abulmanap will not be attending the fight since his visa still has not been approved.

“@danawhite please ask Donald Trump give my father a visa. #ufc229,” Khabib posted on Instagram.