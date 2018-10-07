WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov Submits Conor McGregor Then Nearly Incites A Riot

KHABIB FORCES CONOR TO TAP! 😱 IT'S ALL OVER!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/jcjjUQJw61 — Watch #UFC229: Khabib v McGregor live on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 7, 2018

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor did not disappoint whatsoever. Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov was able to stun the MMA world by submitting Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor in the fourth round.

Throughout the first three rounds of the fight, Khabib was able to dominate in all aspects of the bout. Nurmagomedov played McGregor’s game of stand up combat and exchanged blows with the elite striker, even stunning him in the second round.

From there, Khabib brutalized McGregor with a plethora of ground-and-pound blows that forced McGregor into survival mode.

After the fight had come to an end, things got even chippier as Khabib hoped out of the ring to address one of McGregor’s entourage members.

Khabib Jumps Into The Crowd Nearly Inciting A Riot

After defeating Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and a brawl ensued 🎥 @AndreasHale pic.twitter.com/QTRgnOpiqU d — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 7, 2018

Almost instantaneously, Khabib points out his first victim before launching himself into the crowd where this happened.

ALL HELL BRAKING LOOSE BETWEEN KHABIB AND MCGREGOR #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/fmaguMrEVq — Ellis (@EllisGodlike) October 7, 2018

It has yet to be explained why Nurmagomedov took off into the crowd to attack a member of McGregor’s entourage. But even though Nurmagomedov was able to retain his UFC Lightweight title, these are not the honorable actions of a true championship.

