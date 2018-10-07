UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor LIVE Updates & Results

Tonight (October 6th) we find out if Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor will be able to return the octagon and raise the UFC Lightweight Championship belt over his head. Or if Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is the next bonafide superstar of mixed martial arts. UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor officially kicks off at 7pm PST and we’ll have all the live updates and highlights of tonight’s full fight card available right here!

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TBD

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

TBD

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

TBD

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

TBD

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

TBD

Flyweight Division: Jussier Formiga (21-5-0) vs. Sergio Pettis (17-3-0)

Jussier Formiga Wins! (Unanimous Decision)

Round One/Two: Formiga was able to move fluidly while throwing multiple combos. Pettis utilized an unorthodox style of throwing southpaw jabs to keep Formiga at bay. Unfortunately, that couldn’t keep Formiga from taking down Pettis at will, while dominating the ground game.

Round Three: Formiga was able to gain control of this fight by securing a full-body rear naked chokehold while Pettis remained standing using the fence of the octagon as leverage. Formiga used his position to dominate and burn out the clock resulting in a unanimous decision by the judges.