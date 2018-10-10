Klay Thompson Likes the Idea of LeBron James Playing in L.A.

For many NBA fans, it will be quite shocking to see LeBron James play an entire season with the Los Angeles Lakers. For a guy who has spent eleven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers during two different stints, it really felt like he would finish his career there. Little did we know, things would fall apart between LeBron and the Cleveland front office/coaching staff and he would be on his way out when his contract was up.

After entertaining a few destinations, LeBron James ultimately decided that Los Angeles was it. LeBron moved everything into his LA mansion for good, and that’s where he plans to retire. For now, at least. As LeBron is set to take on the Golden State Warriors for the first time since last year’s finals, everybody was curious to know how Warriors forward, Klay Thompson felt about it. Not because LeBron is now in the Western Conference. But because Klay Thompson is actually an LA native.

ESPN caught up with the sharpshooter on Tuesday night, the eve of their matchup and threw out some questions regarding the Warriors opponent for Wednesday night. Klay kept it honest and actually likes the idea of LeBron joining the Lakers, as he still maintains a tab on the team that he grew up watching.

A Rival’s Standpoint

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Thompson said of seeing James in a Lakers jersey. “I don’t think you would have guessed it when he was with the Cavs when he started his rookie season, but it’s adding a ton of interest in the league, and the Lakers are about to get the usual media coverage that I was used to growing up.”

Thompson obviously enjoys the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers getting the coverage that they once had while more prominent names like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were in the picture. Many speculated that part of LeBron James’ decision had a lot to do with Los Angeles being a stronger market for commercial appeal and he’s clearly got the right idea for that.

As for Thompson’s opinion on the competition that now comes into the conference, he welcomes the challenge. Thompson went on to acknowledge James as ‘arguably the best player in the world’ and stated that he believes that LeBron will make the Lakers a much better team. Thompson is anticipating some intense matchups between the Lakers and the Warriors in 2018. We’ll get a small preview this Wednesday.