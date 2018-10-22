Knicks vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks have come out strong with a 2-0 start under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, and prepare to host the New York Knicks (1-2) at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MSG Network (in Knicks markets) and Fox Sports Wisconsin (in Bucks markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Knicks vs Bucks Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

MSG Network (local markets) and Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets). MSG Network is not included. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

How to Watch Celtics vs Knicks Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Celtics or Knicks area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

Budenholzer has transformed the roster’s approach on offense. Led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are already attempting more threes this season. Through two games, wins against the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee has attempted 40 total three-point field goals.

Greek Freak has led the charge early, with 25 and 26-point outings. Khris Middleton has also been a beneficiary of Budenholzer’s floor-spacing philosophy early. Middleton scored 23 points and went five-of-seven from three in the Bucks’ win Friday against the Pacers.

The Knicks have had difficulty closing games out early on. After an opening-night win against the Atlanta Hawks, New York lost back-to-back one possession games on Friday and Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Head coach Dave Fizdale, also in his first season, has already transformed the atmosphere in the locker room. Despite two losses, early-season performances from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter have given the team exciting, promising returns.

In the case of Hardaway Jr., he has turned in 31, 29 and 24-point nights, but still has work to do on the defensive end. On the final possession in the Nets’ loss, Hardaway Jr. was tasked with guarding former college teammate Chris LeVert. LeVert — a national finalist with THJ on the 2013 Michigan Wolverines team — went right and hit an athletic, contested layup in the waning seconds.

Unfortunately, not all news has been great for Fizdale and the coaching staff. 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox rolled his ankle against the Celtics. Knox is expected to miss a week or two, even though the initial diagnosis looked worse.

Key Matchup: Greek Freak against anybody is a mismatch, but the Knicks lack the size and defenders in order to combat Milwaukee’s talented perimeter. Freak and Middleton boast a combination of size, athleticism and shooting ability that few teams can match, so ultimately it comes down to slowing the secondary scoring threats enough.

Second-year player Frank Ntilikina will most likely guard Eric Bledsoe, and will need to slow him down enough to take his 15-20 points away from the scoresheet. Ntilikina has shown flashes on the offensive end, and spurts of finding his shots for three or four straight possessions, but still lacks the consistency and polish other guards (Dennis Smith Jr.) in his draft class have found. Ntilikina is lengthy and better on the defensive end, and will be invaluable for the Knicks potentially winning games.