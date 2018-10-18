New York Knicks Fan Makes a Basket before His Team Does

In-game intermissions are always entertaining in their own way. It’s very typical for a basketball team to allow fans to get involved throughout the night. Usually, the fan involvement is some sort of game with shooting the ball. For the New York Knicks, they decided to let a fan come up and fire out a half-court shot for the chance to win $10,000. Unlike many fans who have tried before, this guy drained the shot.

So per usual, the crowd goes nuts and cheers for the man who just cashed out on a rather massive payday for a Wednesday night. But that’s not even the best part of this event. Before this lucky fan had the opportunity to shoot his shot, the Knicks were ironically coming up empty in the shooting department. They were an ugly 0-9 from the field. And the first basket by New York came from a fan, not anybody on the team.

Here’s the Video

A Knicks fan banked a half-court shot for $10k … before the Knicks had even made a field goal (0-9) 😅 pic.twitter.com/xR6Sn6gLnm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2018

Do we have some sort of ‘Like Mike‘ situation going on here? Do the Knicks need to trot this guy out there? We’re just joking. Good news for the fans of the Knicks, they seem to be taking care of business in New York during their opening game. Maybe this fan threw them some motivation as the Knicks started doing fairly well against the Atlanta Hawks throughout the rest of the first half.

There’s still plenty of basketball left to be played, but no matter what happens everybody will talk about this fan making a shot before the Knicks did for the next day or so. Meanwhile, that fan has got to be feeling pretty good as he made himself some decent cash for his lucky shot.