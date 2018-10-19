Knicks vs. Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The battle for New York featuring the 2018-19 versions of the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets is set for Friday night at the Barclay’s Center. Both teams have played one game this season and it should be an interesting matchup.

Preview

The Knicks began their season with an offensive explosion against the Atlanta Hawks, reeling off 126 total points and 72 in the first half. While the Hawks are in a bit of a rebuild, a matchup with the young Nets who boast a solid all-around lineup should be a tougher matchup. In the opener, it was Tim Hardaway Jr. who led the way for New York, posting an impressive stat line of 31 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Any success this season for the Knicks will likely come behind Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter, Trey Burke, and rookie Kevin Knox. The team opted to use Knox off the bench in the opener, and he saw 24 minutes while scoring 10 points, but struggled with his shot (4-16). Kanter was a monster in the preseason and began the year with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.

While the Knicks jumped to 1-0 on the season, the Nets fell in a close game on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Brooklyn was shorthanded in a big way, though, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, Shabazz Napier, and Alan Williams all sat out. Hollis-Jefferson is expected to return for this game, while the status of the others remains up in the air.

Although the Nets lost a close opener, their fans have to be encouraged by the production from two young players specifically in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. While Spencer Dinwiddie continued his success from last season (23 points, six assists), LeVert poured in 27 points on 10-18 shooting while Allen pulled down a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Allen also tacked on four blocks for good measure.

Both the Knicks and Nets have drawn plenty of attention, but for a variety of reasons. The two teams are also already being linked to top-tier free agents and potential trade targets. Obviously, the appeal of playing in New York has the attention of big names, so these two teams may soon fill out their young rosters with a star or two. In turn, the Knicks vs. Nets budding rivalry is only going to continue becoming more and more fun to watch.