LeBron James Wife Savannah & Kids Adjusting to Life in Los Angeles

LeBron James signing with the Lakers not only brought change to his own career but impacted the lives of his wife and kids. LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, has mostly stayed quiet since the big move aside from a few recent Instagram posts. The couple has three children: LeBron “Bronny” Jr., Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron Jr. is already one of the most coveted basketball recruits in the country even though he is only in eighth grade. After months of rumors, LeBron Jr. is headed to Crossroads High School in Santa Monica next year per NBA insider Chris Palmer. The tuition at Crossroads is $38,000 per year which LeBron earns in four minutes of game time per Palmer. There had been rumors that Bronny would go to powerhouse Sierra Canyon, but it looks like those rumors were false.

Savannah did post a photo referencing Space Jam 2 with the simple hashtag “#SilverScreenDreams 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Savannah also posted a few beach photos with Bryce and LeBron Jr.

LeBron’s Wife & Kids Have Been Reported as Big Reasons for King James Signing With the Lakers

There had been rumors dating back to last summer that Savannah’s preference was to live in Los Angeles full-time. The couple already had two Los Angeles area homes, meaning the family had some familiarity with the area. Bleacher Report reported in June of 2017 that the family was eying a move.

The George scenario has been omnipresent for some time, and Cleveland’s loss in the 2017 NBA Finals has led Lakers officials to hear more whispers about James’ interest in a final chapter in Los Angeles, where his wife would like to live full time, per sources. The Lakers have long known the appreciation James, who grew up a fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, holds for their iconic brand.

After the move happened a year later, USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reported a similar idea that LeBron’s wife and kids wanted to live in Los Angeles.

“James and his family (wife Savannah, sons LeBron Jr. and Bryce and daughter Zhuri) are excited to live in Los Angeles fulltime. He has two homes there and has spent previous offseasons there,” USA Today noted.

Savannah has not spoken publicly about Los Angeles, but we know from an old interview with Harpers Bazaar that she enjoys warm weather. The interview happened shortly after LeBron’s move to Miami.