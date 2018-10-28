WATCH: Lions’ Kerryon Johnson Brutally Throws Seahawks Defender to Ground

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is just tossing defenders aside at this point. The rookie running back has emerged in a big way as the season has rolled on, but this most recent play may be his most impressive of the 2018 NFL season.

With the Lions trying to get out of their own territory in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson caught a pass in space, and the end result left a defender on his back. As The Athletic’s Samuel Gold revealed, Johnson tossed Justin Coleman aside and picked up roughly eight more yards for the first down.

Look at #Lions Kerryon Johnson throwing Justin Coleman out of the way… I'm not even mad. That was awesome lol. He also avoided another tackle too. #SEAvsDETpic.twitter.com/Zfe15X8GDJ — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 28, 2018

Johnson has been electrifying over recent weeks, and more specifically the past two games when he was given extended work. In Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, the rookie from Auburn racked up 158 rushing yards on 19 carries. He’s topped 5.4 yards per carry in each of the five games prior to Week 8.

Kerryon Johnson Receiving Extended Work

After Lions coach Matt Patricia seemed to lack interest in adding more work to Johnson’s plate, a mixture of Theo Riddick’s injury and the rookie’s great play has forced his hand a bit. In Week 7, Johnson played his most offensive snaps in a single game of the season in Week 7 (59 percent), per Football Outsiders.

It’s expected that the second-round pick will continue to see more and more work as he proves capable of being the longterm answer at running back for the Lions. That has to be refreshing for fans, who have seen the team’s run game struggle mightily in recent years.

