Matt Kemp Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt Kemp is headed to the 2018 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fifteen years after the Dodgers drafted him in the sixth round, Kemp, a starter in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, will be manning the outfield against the Boston Red Sox.

As he and the rest of the Dodgers squad get ready for their second-consecutive appearance on baseball’s biggest stage, fans will be on the lookout for Kemp’s girlfriend. However, it appears as though Kemp is currently single. According to popular celebrity dating database, Who’s Dated Who, Kemp hasn’t gone public with a relationship since 2013.

Kemp stepped out with Amber Alvarez at the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala. However, Alvarez is dating NBA star DeAndre Jordan, so it seems that she and Kemp either had a fling or were just at the event as friends.

Here’s a look back at his dating history:

1. He Was Linked to Khloe Kardashian Back in 2013

Just after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian was romantically linked to Kemp. In December 2013, the two were spotted together at a bunch of concerts, including Drake, John Legend, and Jay Z, according to Us Weekly.

Despite their fun concert dates, a source told E! News that Kardashian and Kemp were nothing more than friends.

“She’s hurt. She is in absolutely no frame of mind for dating right now,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Kardashian welcomed her first child, True, with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

2. He & Rihanna Were an Item in 2010

Perhaps Kemp’s best-known relationship was the one that he shared with singer Rihanna. In May 2010, Kemp opened up about his relationship with RiRi, confirming to Us Weekly that the two were indeed an item.

“Yeah! That’s my girl. She’s just a fun person. I love to be around her,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s definitely a great person in my life, and I’m happy I’m with her,” he added.

Their love didn’t last, however, and the two split after nearly a year together. A source told Us Weekly that Rihanna ended things because she was “over it.” Her hectic schedule was blamed for their disconnect.

A few months later, Rihanna opened up about her split from Kemp.

“I just let it go. I don’t ever want to have to depend on a relationship. I think it’s a really special thing to find love. It’s beautiful. Nothing can match it. But I want to make sure I find other things in life that I love—besides love,” Rihanna told Vogue.

These days, Rihanna is single.

3. He Was Linked to Model Zena Foster

Kemp dated Zena Foster from 2008 through 2009. Foster was heavily involved in the entertainment scene and worked as a model and a hip-hop dancer — she even went on tour with Usher.

Although things seemed to be going strong for the two, they eventually parted ways. Not much is known about their relationship or why they decided to split.

Now, Foster is married to Durrell Babbs and the couple has two children together.

4. He Was With Felisha Terrell From 2007 – 2008

Kemp had a pretty serious relationship with Felisha Terrell back in 2007. Terrell, an actress born in Chicago, is known for her roles in films such as Get Smart and Entourage. She was also on Days of Our Lives, according to her IMDb page. She is currently a star on the popular television series, Shooter.

While not much is known about their relationship, Bossip reported that their split was very hostile. In fact, the gossip outlet reported that Terrell took a restraining order out on Kemp because she was afraid of him.

“He is violent and I am afraid. He repeatedly made me scared and gets in my face. He is threatening to take all the items I purchased and try to destroy my property. He brings his friends driving up and down the street to try and intimidate me. I am very fearful. He has other people calling me and stalking me,” she added. Terrell had in her application for the restraining order claimed that Matt was “kicked out of a club for fighting with a woman – I am afraid his behavior will turn towards me since we are no longer dating,” she told the outlet.

Terrell was engaged to Terrell Owens before dating Kemp.

5. He Went Out With LeToya Luckett in 2006

Kemp and singer LeToya Luckett went out quite a few times back in the day. Their rumored relationship didn’t last very long (only a few months), but the two had been great friends. Interestingly, Luckett claims that she and Kemp never actually dated — romantically. She maintains that the two were just friends.

“Like with the situation with Matt Kemp. I think the blogs kind of created the whole relationship. We were friends – there was nothing more to it. When we went out, a lot of times we had lots of other mutual friends there, but people would single us out. I definitely thought he was cute, but it was never anything like that. They had it on blogs that we were dating and this happened and that happened – but that’s not it,” she wrote in a now-deleted blog for HoneyMag (via Hello Beautiful) in 2010.