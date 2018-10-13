Wisconsin vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a collision of traditional Big Ten powerhouses, Paul Chryst leads the No. 15 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) into the Big House in Ann Arbor against Jim Harbaugh and the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (5-1) in primetime on Saturday night.

Preview

As always, big games in the bruising Big Ten always come down to defense. Michigan remains near the top in defense. The Wolverines are third in the nation in total defense, allowing just 203.5 yards per game and just under 16 points per game (15.8).

The Wolverines haven’t been tested much since an opening-weekend road loss to Notre Dame. Since, in order, Michigan has defeated Western Michigan, SMU, Nebraska, Northwestern and Maryland. And the only time the Wolverines struggled in any of those games came two weeks ago at Northwestern, when quarterback Shea Patterson and the offense needed to muster a fourth-quarter, come-from-behind win.

Patterson has gotten better as the season progresses. He is completing 68.8% of his passes for 1,187 yards, 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. Senior running back Karan Higdon (582 rushing yards, five touchdowns) has amassed over 100 rushing yards in each of Michigan’s last four contests.

Wisconsin averages 480.2 yards per game on offense. The Badgers average 287 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the nation.

Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor is the third in the nation with 849 rushing yards and tied for seventh with eight rushing touchdowns. Taylor has eclipsed 100 yards in each of Wisconsin’s five games and 200 yards twice, against New Mexico and against Nebraska last week.