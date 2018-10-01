MLB Playoffs 2018: Schedule, Bracket, Teams & AL/NL Matchups for Postseason

The MLB playoff picture is becoming clear as the Wild Card matchups have been finalized along with the ALDS and NLDS top seeds. The Yankees will host the A’s in the first 2018 postseason matchup on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8 p.m. Eastern. The winner of the game will face the Red Sox, meaning there is a possibility of a Yankees-Red Sox ALDS matchup.
Barring a comeback from the Rockies, the Cubs will host the Rockies on Wednesday, October 4th in the National Leagues first playoff game. The winner will face the Brewers in the NLDS. We know the Astros will host the Indians in the ALDS beginning Friday, October 5th. If the Dodgers can hold on to their lead, they will host the Braves beginning Thursday, October 4th in the other NLDS matchup.
Here is what we know so far about the MLB playoff schedule. We will have the times as soon as they are announced.
MLB Wild Card Schedule 2018
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)/TV
|Tues., October 2nd
|Dodgers/Rockies vs. Cubs
|8 p.m./ESPN
|Wed., October 3rd
|A’s vs. Yankees
|8:05 p.m./TBS
NLDS Playoff Schedule 2018
|DATES
|SERIES
|TV
|October 4, 2018
|NLDS A Game 1 (early)
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 4, 2018
|NLDS B Game 1 (late)
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 5, 2018
|NLDS A Game 2
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 5, 2018
|NLDS B Game 2
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 7, 2018
|NLDS A Game 3
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 7, 2018
|NLDS B Game 3
|FS1 or MLB Network
|October 8, 2018
|NLDS A Game 4 (if necessary)
|FS1
|October 8, 2018
|NLDS B Game 4 (if necessary)
|FS1
|October 10, 2018
|NLDS A Game 5 (if necessary)
|FS1
|October 10, 2018
|NLDS B Game 5 (if necessary)
|FS1
ALDS Playoff Schedule 2018
|DATES
|SERIES
|TV
|October 5, 2018
|ALDS A Game 1 (early)
|TBS
|October 5, 2018
|ALDS B Game 1 (late)
|TBS
|October 6, 2018
|ALDS A Game 2
|TBS
|October 6, 2018
|ALDS B Game 2
|TBS
|October 8, 2018
|ALDS A Game 3
|TBS
|October 8, 2018
|ALDS B Game 3
|TBS
|October 9, 2018
|ALDS A Game 4 (if necessary)
|TBS
|October 9, 2018
|ALDS B Game 4 (if necessary)
|TBS
|October 11, 2018
|ALDS A Game 5 (if necessary)
|TBS
|October 11, 2018
|ALDS B Game 5 (if necessary)
|TBS
MLB Playoff Bracket 2018
Here is what the MLB playoff bracket looks like so far. The Brewers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NL, and the Dodgers are on the verge of earning the No. 2 seed.
