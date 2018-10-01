MLB Playoffs 2018: Schedule, Bracket, Teams & AL/NL Matchups for Postseason

The MLB playoff picture is becoming clear as the Wild Card matchups have been finalized along with the ALDS and NLDS top seeds. The Yankees will host the A’s in the first 2018 postseason matchup on Tuesday, October 3rd at 8 p.m. Eastern. The winner of the game will face the Red Sox, meaning there is a possibility of a Yankees-Red Sox ALDS matchup.

Barring a comeback from the Rockies, the Cubs will host the Rockies on Wednesday, October 4th in the National Leagues first playoff game. The winner will face the Brewers in the NLDS. We know the Astros will host the Indians in the ALDS beginning Friday, October 5th. If the Dodgers can hold on to their lead, they will host the Braves beginning Thursday, October 4th in the other NLDS matchup.

Here is what we know so far about the MLB playoff schedule. We will have the times as soon as they are announced.

MLB Wild Card Schedule 2018

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Tues., October 2nd Dodgers/Rockies vs. Cubs 8 p.m./ESPN Wed., October 3rd A’s vs. Yankees 8:05 p.m./TBS

NLDS Playoff Schedule 2018

DATES SERIES TV October 4, 2018 NLDS A Game 1 (early) FS1 or MLB Network October 4, 2018 NLDS B Game 1 (late) FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS A Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS B Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS A Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS B Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 8, 2018 NLDS A Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 8, 2018 NLDS B Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS A Game 5 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS B Game 5 (if necessary) FS1

ALDS Playoff Schedule 2018

DATES SERIES TV October 5, 2018 ALDS A Game 1 (early) TBS October 5, 2018 ALDS B Game 1 (late) TBS October 6, 2018 ALDS A Game 2 TBS October 6, 2018 ALDS B Game 2 TBS October 8, 2018 ALDS A Game 3 TBS October 8, 2018 ALDS B Game 3 TBS October 9, 2018 ALDS A Game 4 (if necessary) TBS October 9, 2018 ALDS B Game 4 (if necessary) TBS October 11, 2018 ALDS A Game 5 (if necessary) TBS October 11, 2018 ALDS B Game 5 (if necessary) TBS

MLB Playoff Bracket 2018

Here is what the MLB playoff bracket looks like so far. The Brewers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NL, and the Dodgers are on the verge of earning the No. 2 seed.