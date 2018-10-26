New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup Against Warriors

These aren’t the same New York Knicks you’ve been used to seeing for most of the past decade.

Gone are the days of Carmelo Anthony and here are the days of a full rebuild by the team. Kristaps Porzingis is the new cornerstone of the franchise as the team looks to build around him to become competitive in the future.

Tonight’s matchup against the Warriors put the lowly Knicks against the powerhouse of the NBA in a game that will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Despite the Knicks being a weaker team, it’s always fun to see high-octane offenses play at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s what we’re likely looking at for the Knicks tonight against the Warriors.

Knicks Projected Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

PG – Trey Burke

– Trey Burke SG – Frank Ntilikina

– Frank Ntilikina SF – Tim Hardaway Jr.

– Tim Hardaway Jr. PF – Lance Thomas

– Lance Thomas C – Enes Kanter

You might be wondering where Porzingis is if you’re not a Knicks fan. Unfortunately, Porzingis is out tonight, like he has been the whole season, with an ACL injury. He has no timetable for his return meaning the Knicks don’t have a whole lot of talent to field.

Enes Kanter is the de-facto best character on the Knicks which doesn’t bode well for the Knicks in the short-term future. If Knicks fans are looking for a high draft pick then this works out perfectly.

The Knicks will be able to put a better product on the court once Porzingis returns from injury and if the team is able to convince a top free agent, such as Kevin Durant, to sign with the Knicks next season.

New York Knicks 2018-19 Roster

PG – Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay

– Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay SG – Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, Damyean Dotson, Alonzo Trier, Courtney Lee

– Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, Damyean Dotson, Alonzo Trier, Courtney Lee SF – Tim Hardaway Jr., Kevin Knox, Mario Hezonja

– Tim Hardaway Jr., Kevin Knox, Mario Hezonja PF – Lance Thomas, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Hicks, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh

– Lance Thomas, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Hicks, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh C – Enes Kanter, Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks aren’t expected to compete this year, even in the weaker Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s game against the Warriors features a shorthanded team that will surely be overmatched. One thing the Knicks do have is the New York name which the team will be banking on to attract free agents next year.

There’s a billboard up outside Madison Square Garden with the intention of attracting Kevin Durant to the team. It doesn’t sound like it’s work all that well.

“To be honest, I don’t know how to feel about that type of stuff. It’s cool, no disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff,” Durant said according to the New York Post. “I just really like playing basketball. I try to focus. My entertainment is really what happens on the basketball court. For me, I don’t really get up for that stuff.”