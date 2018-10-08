NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Untouchable Chiefs & Patriots Rising

With Week 5 games nearly wrapped up for the bulk of the NFL teams, it's time to cap a wild week by breaking down the latest power rankings. Obviously, it's far too early to crown a Super Bowl champion just yet, but a few teams have begun making their case and done so in impressive fashion.

The week started off with the New England Patriots nearly dropping a 40-spot on the Indianapolis Colts and wrapped up with a few surprising outcomes. The list includes the Tennessee Titans falling to the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets rolling the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers needing a 63-yard last-second field goal to beat the New York Giants.

The week of action left us with plenty to talk about, including Baker Mayfield leading the Cleveland Browns to an overtime victory against a team many considered as a top-10 group in the Baltimore Ravens. Bakermania is rolling right along currently, and there may not be anything that can slow it down with a few enticing matchups ahead for the No. 1 overall pick.

But arguably the most incredible thing about Week 5, was Patriots coach Bill Belichick openly offering praise to Tom Brady. After Brady threw touchdown No. 500 of his career to place him in the elite company of Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508), his coach had nothing but love, as Phil Perry of NBC Sports revealed.

"Yeah, it's tremendous," Belichick said. "That's a lot of touchdown passes to a lot of different guys, too. There's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. He does a great job week-in and week-out, year-in and year-out, all of the situations. He does a great job."

"There's a lot of people who have meant a lot to this organization, but certainly nobody more than Tom Brady," Belichick said. "Adam – the time he was here was fabulous. He made some of the biggest kicks in the history of the game. Certainly one of the toughest, but he made a lot of them.

Kansas City Chiefs' Dominance on Full Display

There is no questioning the Kansas City Chiefs anymore. Their first four wins were impressive, but what they did in Week 5 against the best defense in the NFL was nothing short of spectacular.

Kansas City welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars and trash-talking cornerback Jalen Ramsey to town. The end result? A 30-14 win which featured them holding a 20-0 lead at halftime. While Patrick Mahomes wasn't his typical dominant self, although he still threw for 313 yards (22-of-28, zero touchdowns, two interceptions), the defense more than covered for him.

Four interceptions and one defensive touchdown later, the Chiefs moved to 5-0 and hold a two-game lead over the AFC West. The question is, can a case be made for any team to top this group currently? You'd be hard-pressed to find one, but let's dive in and check out the full power rankings.

