Cubs–Brewers or Rockies–Brewers NLDS Schedule: Dates, Times and Pitching Matchups

The Milwaukee Brewers await the winner of the Chicago Cubs–Colorado Rockies wild-card matchup.

But whomever they’re playing, the NL Central champions’ five potential NLDS games have dates, and Game 1 and Game 2 have start times.

Game 1: Rockies/Cubs at Brewers on Thursday, October 4 at 5:07 p.m. ET

Game 2: Rockies/Cubs at Brewers on Friday, October 5 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Game 3: Brewers at Rockies/Cubs on Sunday, October 7 at 4:07 p.m. ET

Game 4: Brewers at Rockies/Cubs on Monday, October 8, time TBD

Game 5: Rockies/Cubs at Brewers on Wednesday, October 10, time TBD

Each team has yet to reveal which pitchers will start in Game 1, but we’ll update this post as the information becomes available.

How the Brewers Got Here

The Brewers ended their season on an eight-game winning streak, besting the Cubs, 3-1, in an extra regular season game to determine the winner of the division.

They led the National League in steals and finished second in home runs, thanks in large part to outfielder Christian Yelich, the likely MVP who mashed 36 dingers, swiped 22 bags, drove in 110 runs, and led the league in batting average (.326) and slugging percentage (.598).