Patrick Mahomes Was an Epic College Football Quarterback at Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes may be new to many NFL fans, but the Chiefs quarterback has been putting up stellar numbers since his college days at Texas Tech. Despite playing in the Big 12, the Red Raiders often fly a bit under the radar with many of their games being played late at night away from the primetime spotlight. Texas Tech only had a winning season once during Mahomes’ tenure as the Red Raiders went 7-6 in 2015.

Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 65.7 percent of his passes in his final season at Texas Tech in 2016. Mahomes threw for 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns in his two full seasons as a starter. Counting his production as a freshman, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Mahomes is the best quarterback to have played at the school. Kingsbury noted he can throw the ball 90 yards, and has unlimited potential in the NFL.

“He is able to make these throws,” Kingsbury told The Kansas City Star. “In the NFL, it’s a small space that you’ve got to be able to get stuff into. Those big linemen are being pushed in your face, and he can get the ball out with velocity and with accuracy from a smaller space, from different platforms, from off balance. He’s just able to do ridiculous things. Then you surround him with that great cast he’s going to have with a great offensive line, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Patrick Mahomes Once Threw for 734 Yards Against Oklahoma

Perhaps Mahomes most impressive performance came against Oklahoma in 2016 when Mahomes threw for 734 yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes also ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes had 819 yards of total offense against the Sooners setting an NCAA record. Baker Mayfield also put up crazy numbers in the game with 545 yards and seven touchdowns. You can watch the highlights via the above video.

Thanks to some of the crazy offenses in the Big 12, many speculated that Mahomes was simply a system quarterback. Mahomes seems to be dispelling this myth in his first season as an NFL starter. Football Study Hall’s Ian Boyd explained why Mahomes was different than a typical Texas Tech quarterback.

Mahomes adds three dimensions to their offense that your typical Lubbock Air Raid QB doesn’t always bring to the table. The first is an ability to hit windows downfield and outside the hash marks which reduce the effectiveness of quarters coverage bracket techniques since modern coverages usually leave at least one cornerback on an island. NFL arm strength in a spread QB is typically pretty lethal. The second is his running ability, his first few steps are really quick and at 230 pounds he’s a pretty fearless and physical runner. Finally, there’s the way he combines his mobility and arm strength with poise to create off-schedule opportunities for their offense with the scramble. When the QB can beat the blitz with his legs and then throw over your head or to the opposite hash, there’s not a ton you can do. Just ask Mike Stoops.

Mahomes has brought a little college football flair to the NFL game and made the Chiefs one of the most exciting NFL teams to watch this season.