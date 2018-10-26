Patrick Mahomes Named FedEx Air Player of the Week For Second Time

Kansas City Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to take the NFL by storm. After the Chiefs took their first loss of the season two weeks ago to the New England Patriots, Mahomes bounced back with yet, another dominant performance over the Cincinnati Bengals during Week Seven.

Mahomes completed 28 of his 39 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating was among the best of the week with a 123.7. At this point in the season, Mahomes has made himself established as one of the best quarterback’s in the league. As he continues to dominate, it is becoming apparent that his first few weeks were no fluke.

Once again, Patrick Mahomes has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his dominant performance over the Bengals. It’s not the first time this season and seeing the way that he’s been playing in 2018, it probably won’t be his last.

The Announcement

Now, Mahomes is tied with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for most FedEx Air Player of the Week winnings. Mahomes won during the second week of the season when he put on a six-touchdown performance over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This week, Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos for the second time this season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Their previous matchup against each other resulted in a 27-23 win on the road. Although Mahomes was contained for the most part by the Broncos defense, he still put on a show with his stellar improvisions throughout the game.

We’ll see if the divisional matchup can end in the same result on Sunday. Over the last two weeks, Mahomes has thrown for eight touchdowns and three interceptions. As he is starting to heat up again, it will be interesting to see if he can continue to light up the passing game against the Broncos, who did reasonably well against him not too long ago.