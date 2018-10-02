Patrick Mahomes’ Left-Handed Throw Picks Up Huge Late Conversion

Patrick Mahomes received the gift of a cannon of a right arm from his father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes.

But the younger Mahomes’ left arm isn’t bad either. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw left-handed in a big situation late in his team’s Monday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Five plays later, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt found the end zone on a four-yard rush for a 27-23 lead that Kansas City’s much-maligned defense managed to protect.

The eight-play, 60-yard drive capped off a Chiefs comeback from down 10 in the fourth quarter.

On the Chiefs’ prior possession, Mahomes orchestrated a 12-play drive that spanned more than six minutes of game clock, marching 75 yards and finding Travis Kelce for a two-yard touchdown.

A first-year starter, Mahomes entered the night on a historic hot streak: His 13 touchdown passes through the first three games of the season is an NFL record, breaking Peyton Manning’s mark of 12, set in 2013.

The 23-year-old completed 28 of 45 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown without turning the ball over. He also rushed for seven yards and a score.