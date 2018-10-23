Clippers vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Anthony Davis is a man on a mission this season, as he and the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) prepare to host the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

Preview

Each team has already defeated the Houston Rockets as part of their terrific starts.

The Pelicans have won their first two games of the 2018-19 season in large part because they have averaged an astounding 140 points. The 25-year old Davis is ready to take the major leap forward and enter the MVP discussion; he has finished with 32 and 25-point performances already this season.

The biggest surprise so far for New Orleans is how fluid and comfortable Nikola Mirotic looks on offense. After losing DeMarcus Cousins to an Achilles injury last season, and then a free agency departure to the Golden State Warriors, different players were going to be counted on by the Pelicans to improve their scoring output. Mirotic has answered the call, scoring 30 and 36 points in each of New Orleans’ consecutive victories.

In addition to Mirotic, newcomers Elfrid Payton at point guard and Julius Randle in the frontcourt have been nice fits in head coach Alvin Gnetry’s system. Payton recorded a triple-double on opening night, and followed that with an 11-point game against the Sacramento Kings. Randle, after flaming out with the Los Angeles Lakers, is looking to recover his long-term value. Randle recorded a double-double against the Kings, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The way Gentry is deploying the rotation is benefiting everybody, and the buy-low acquisitions of Mirotic, Randle and Payton are more than likely to pay off as the season progresses.

Doc Rivers has also had a nice start to the season, thanks in large part to several players. Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 26 points in a win Saturday against the Rockets. Because guards Pstrick Beverley and Avery Bradley are sporadic and limited offensively, Gallo and Harris will need to product 20-point nights consistently if Los Angeles has a chance of earning a playoff berth.

2018 first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already been playing in Rivers’ rotation, and showing flashes that may ultimately lead him into the starting lineup sooner than later. SGA is a strong facilitator and solid defender, and would benefit from having Harris and Gallo on the court to feed off of.

The center position remains a mystery for Rivers. For now, Macin Gortat, Boban Marjanovic and Montrezl Harrell — 17 points against the Rockets — will be in a timeshare; not necessarily a bad thing.

Key Matchup: The Clippers guards are each excellent, hounding defenders. Beverley, Bradley and SGA are one of the better defending trios in the league. Slowing down Payton and Jrue Holliday, forcing more risky shots and play from the perimeter — keeping the ball out of Anthony Davis’ hands — is how Los Angeles will need to approach this game in order to win.