LOOK: Raiders’ Gareon Conley Posts Cryptic Tweet After Recent Drama

Very few members of the Oakland Raiders have sounded off on the team’s decision to trade former No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper. And while it’s tough to tell through cornerback Gareon Conley’s cryptic message, it seems he may be one of the first to voice his opinion.

As you can probably guess, his response wasn’t exactly filled with high praise for Raiders coach Jon Gruden or the organization.

Trust yourself and watch yo own back and you’ll be good cause that’s what everybody else doing — Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) October 23, 2018

Conley is likely feeling how most Raiders players are at this point, and understandably so. He’s seen teammates Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper traded this season, and the rumors haven’t cooled off beyond that.

Continuing Trade Rumors

It seems that each time a player’s name comes up in trade rumors, Gruden tries to shut it down. And with the last two in Mack and Cooper, his comments have proven completely false. This is a large reason why anything he says must be taken with a grain of salt.

In a recent story from The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, the analyst reported there are “whispers” that quarterback Derek Carr’s future has already been decided.

“There are already rumblings about Carr being a sitting duck. If the whispers are accurate, the Raiders have already concluded that Carr is not the quarterback of the future and the question is how do they go about moving on. His game is marked by a mental fragility that doesn’t inspire confidence.”

Young safety Karl Joseph’s days with the Raiders also seem to be numbered, and he’s a strong candidate to be moved before the October 30 trade deadline. It seems Gruden’s overhaul of the roster has left very few players safe at this point, and we should expect to see more big moves between now and the start of the 2019 NFL season.

