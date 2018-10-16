REPORT: Josh Allen Could Miss Multiple Weeks

Last week, the Buffalo Bills were forced to trot out the second-year pro, Nathan Peterman. Their rookie quarterback, Josh Allen went down with a suspected arm injury early on in the second half, which kept him out for the remainder of the game. At first, the severity of the injury was unknown, but now it looks like the Bills will miss Allen for an extended period of time.

His diagnosis is UCL-related, which is an elbow injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter compared it to Marcus Mariota’s recent injury, which kept him out for two games. This week, Allen is expected to be out, and the Bills are suspecting that he could miss more time, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Allen’s out for Some Time

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen will not start this Sunday and there is concern he will miss weeks per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 16, 2018

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts this week. They will have a decision to make regarding who will start for the team. They could try to send out Nathan Peterman once again, who they benched earlier in the season so they could try out Allen. Or, the Bills could use their newly signed veteran, Derek Anderson.

It’s going to be a tough bet for the Bills since Anderson just joined the team a week ago. As for Peterman, he hasn’t been able to prove to Buffalo that he can remain mistake-free. During the second half of Sunday’s loss against the Houston Texans, Peterman threw for only one touchdown, along with two interceptions. Both of which, came in critical moments in the second half.

The Bills are inevitably going to miss their rookie quarterback while he’s out. Although the team is remaining optimistic about his unknown time frame, there is speculation that he could miss a significant amount of time. A report written by a Sports Medical Analyst over at the San Diego Tribune speculates that Allen could miss up to a month. Right now, the Bills won’t give out a timeframe as Allen is seeking out multiple tests, but knowing that he could miss multiple weeks is definitely a blow to the Bills offense.