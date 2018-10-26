Sacramento Kings Roster & Starting Lineup Against Wizards

The Sacramento Kings are again expected to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Despite that, there are some exciting pieces to watch on the Kings including point guard De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. This young backcourt will be what the team lives and dies with this season making for some exciting nights along with some duds.

Surprisingly, the Kings are one of the highest scoring teams in the league coming into tonight’s matchup against the Wizards averaging 117.2 points per game.

While the backcourt of the Kings is solid it’s the rest of the lineup and roster that leaves some more talent to be desired.

Here’s what the Kings look like going into tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Sacramento Kings Projected Starting Lineup Against Wizards

PG – De’Aaron Fox

SG – Buddy Hield

SF – Justin Jackson

PF – Nemanja Bjelica

– Nemanja Bjelica C – Willie Cauley-Stein

The Kings are going to have even more growing pains this season as this is among the youngest lineups in the league. If this core can stay healthy and keep developing over the years it will eventually become a force to be reckoned with.

For tonight’s game against the Wizards, the Kings will likely be in a shootout which is something the Kings will be good at this season. Although coach Dave Joerger has become known for the grit and grind style with the Grizzlies over the year, that has gone out the window here as the Kings don’t have a roster built for that.

This lineup will live and die based on its guard play meaning this young backcourt will have to play well on any given night to really have a chance to remain competitive.

Sacramento Kings 2018-19 Roster

PG – De’Aaron Fox, Yogi Ferrell, Frank Mason III

SG – Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore, Iman Shumpert, Bogdan Bogdanovic

SF – Justin Jackson, Troy Williams, Wenyen Gabriel

PF – Nemanja Bjelica, Marvin Bagley III, Zach Randolph, Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere

– Nemanja Bjelica, Marvin Bagley III, Zach Randolph, Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere C – Willie Cauley-Stein, Kosta Koufas

As mentioned before, this is a very young team. With many players still operating on their rookie contracts, the team has a lot of growth to make before it truly becomes competitive in the loaded Western Conference.

Fortunately, the team has shown it can score with the best of them making the young Kings an exciting game to watch whenever they are available locally or on NBA Game Pass.

If you are a Kings fan then you’re probably still waiting a few more years before the team can actually contend for the playoffs with regularity but they will still be a fun game to watch.