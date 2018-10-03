LOOK: Saints Troll Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Instagram

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered up a funny moment ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints. In a quick shot which Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater caught on camera, Beckham leap-frogged Alvin Kamara – while the running back was standing upright.

Here’s a look at how it played out, courtesy of The Checkdown:

While it was enjoyable to watch, the Saints official Instagram made sure to troll Beckham a bit after the 33-18 victory. The Checkdown posted a photo of Beckham going over Kamara on Instagram with a caption stating “@alvinkamara did not see @obj coming 😂🤣.”

The Saints Instagram account responded shortly after pointing out what Beckham did see, as CBC Athletes revealed.

It was a pretty perfect response, and although Beckham had a fine game with seven catches for 60 yards, Kamara walked away as the big winner. The Saints back rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while adding five receptions for 47 yards.

Beckham was obviously just messing around ahead of the game, but the 3-1 Saints wanted to make sure to point to the scoreboard regardless. After three-straight games with less than 70 rushing yards, this was a huge showing on the ground for Kamara, who’s been a force in the passing game.

Over the first four games of the season, Kamara has more receiving yards (336) than rushing (275).

