Tim Tebow to Be Honored by Florida Gators on Saturday

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will most likely be packed with Tim Tebow jersey’s on Saturday afternoon as they will honor the former star quarterback one more time. Tebow spent all four of his prestigious college years as a Gator. Three of which, he started for the team. And although his NFL career has turned into what some would call a joke, Tebow’s days as a college quarterback were undeniably great.

Like many college quarterbacks nowadays, Tebow was a dual-threat. During his four years as a Gators quarterback, he threw for over 9,200 yards, 88 touchdowns, and only 16 interceptions. On the ground, he put up running back numbers with nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns. Although he was always in the Heisman conversation as a starter, he won the award after his monster season in 2007.

Tebow didn’t exactly have an ideal professional career beyond his Gator days, but his college career will never be forgotten in Gainesville. He’s already earned himself a statue at the stadium, and now he will become the sixth player to be added into the Gators Ring of Honor, which displays his name inside of Ben Hill Griffin stadium forever.

The Ring of Honor

“It’s really exciting, and it’s such an honor,” Tebow said this week during a phone interview with ESPN. “It’s going to mean a lot to me on Saturday, but it’s going to mean a lot to me for a long time. Being a Gator was more than just four years. It’s been a lifetime experience.

Tebow reflected back on his glory days at Florida during a recent phone interview with ESPN. He described the induction as exciting as he discusses his vision of one day returning to the stadium with his future kids, and grandkids to one day see his name alongside five other former greats who were inducted before him.

Along with Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, and Jack Youngblood, Tim Tebow will forever be honored inside ‘the swamp.’ And in case anybody was wondering, yes, the Gators specifically picked this week’s game since it is against their SEC rival, LSU.