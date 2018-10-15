Tom Brady’s Not Sure How He Scored a Rushing Touchdown

The New England Patriots are officially back to their old ways after they handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday Night Football. While the game was close, it was clear that the Tom Brady and the Patriots were not going to let this one slip away at home, as they defeated the Chiefs 43-40.

Tom Brady was doing Tom Brady things as he was ecstatic to see that the Chiefs scored to tie the game up, but left way too much time on the clock for the veteran. In typical Brady fashion, he moved the ball right up into field goal range with just enough time left on the clock for his team to kick a walk-off field goal and come away with a win.

Despite how entertaining the game was all around, nobody can stop talking about the most controversial play of the evening. It was an infrequent occurrence, but Tom Brady ‘broke’ a tackle, and rushed the ball in for six. The only issue is, his broken tackle was a ‘gimmie.’

As Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks was trying to take Brady down, he wasn’t sure if the quarterback had released the ball or not. So in an attempt to avoid a penalty, he let go of Brady, who ended up running loose and diving in for a score. And now that Speaks confirms the obvious, everybody is angry at the new roughing the passer rules once again. But if you ask for Tom Brady’s opinion on the play, he will tell you he isn’t sure what happened.

Brady’s Reaction

“I don’t know what happened,” Brady said, when asked how he avoided being sacked by Speaks. “They doubled three guys on the play, and I’m just glad. I’ve got to watch (the film of the play), but I got close to the goal line and figured I’d just try to get it in. We needed it.”

Brady will soon realize that the defender completely gave up on the play. As it was pretty obvious to watch from a spectator’s standpoint that Speaks gave up on the tackle, the players probably all assumed that Brady somehow broke free. But Speaks assured everybody that he did, in fact, give up on the sack so he could avoid a penalty.

“Because I thought the ball was gone, I didn’t take him to the ground. It sucks, it sucks. You’re supposed to finish plays like that.” It’s unfortunate, but this is how the NFL has been calling games all season. Even if the quarterback still has the ball, there’s a possibility for a potential penalty regardless. It’s a tough league nowadays.