Twitter Reacts to NBA G League Using LaVar Ball’s Idea

Some great news came out recently for High School basketball stars who are talented enough to join the NBA after one year of college. Instead of an athlete enrolling at a school, knowing that they will declare for the draft the following season, the NBA G League is giving them an alternative option to better prepare them for the NBA.

The news came out on Thursday as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported. Now that players cannot enter into the NBA straight out of high school, players are typically forced to take their talents to the NCAA for at least one year. Now, the NBA wants to counter that and offer the ‘elite’ talents a more challenging schedule, next level training, and most importantly a pay scale.

The Quick Details

For those who keep up with news related to the NBA, this developmental idea may sound too familiar. It’s probably because the man that everyone loves to hate, LaVar Ball publicly proposed this idea last year. The Big Baller League was an idea that LaVar spoke about to give young star athletes an alternative route so they could solely focus on basketball, and get paid in the process, which we all know the NCAA doesn’t do.

Clearly, the NBA G League will have the upper hand in this case, as they have much more money and resources in comparison to the Big Baller Brand. But for those NBA fans who have kept up with the outside news, they are well aware of where this new idea came from. And NBA Twitter is not going to let it all go unnoticed. Here are some reactions to the news from earlier on Thursday when the G League announced their newest idea.

The Death of the BBB League?

LaVar Ball’s basketball league unofficially died today when the NBA announced that the G League would be willing to sign players — who are 18 but not yet an NBA eligible 19 — to a 5-month, $125,000 contract. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 18, 2018

Should LaVar Get a Cut?

If Adam Silver is a real one, he at least offers Lavar Ball a seat at the table. But we know that ain’t happening — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) October 18, 2018

An Honest Question

Did Lavar Ball make this happen? https://t.co/Mj5xCakFWh — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 18, 2018

(Side note: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski responded to this with a stern “No.”)

Who’s Laughing Now?