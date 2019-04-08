Here’s the New Way to Watch UFC PPV Events in April 2019

Starting with UFC 236, all UFC pay-per-views will have a new home: ESPN+.

No longer can you order PPV’s through your cable provider or through UFC’s digital platforms. Instead, you’ll need to have a subscription to ESPN+, and you’ll then have to buy the PPV through there.

Fortunately, ordering UFC 236 and any future PPV cards is a simple, straightforward process, whether or not you’re already signed up for ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

New subscribers to ESPN+ can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.88 value) and UFC 236 ($59.99 value) for $79.99. You can purchase that bundle right here.

Essentially, you’re getting the UFC PPV for $5 cheaper than it used to be, you’re getting a a year of ESPN+ (more on what that fully includes can be found below) for $20, and then for any future PPV’s you want in the next year, you’ll just have buy them individually like normal.

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here ($4.99 per month after the free trial), and then once you’re signed in buy UFC 236 for $59.99 right here.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Already Have ESPN+

You can order UFC 236 right here for $59.99. If you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, you’ll sign in after selecting “Buy Now” and the price will change to $59.99.

Just like other events on ESPN+, once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can then watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

What’s Included With ESPN+

If you’re weary of needing to sign up for ESPN+ in addition to buying UFC PPV’s, you can rest assured that ESPN+ pays for itself fairly quickly.

In terms of UFC content, there are a handful of full events that are broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. In the next month alone, the Alistair Overeem vs Alexey Oleinik (Saint Petersburg), Al Iaquinta vs Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (Ottawa) and Rafael dos Anjos vs Kevin Lee (Rochester) fight cards will all be fully on ESPN+.

Additionally, ESPN+ comes with a huge on-demand UFC library, which includes Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm and Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 3, among many other memorable fights and events.

Beyond UFC content, ESPN+ has live coverage of many other sports. Most notably, Friday’s (April 12) highly anticipated fight between the arguably pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla will be exclusively on ESPN+. It also has daily (out-of-market) MLB and NHL games, soccer (MLS, Serie A, FA Cup and others), international cricket, international rugby, college sports (basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse, volleyball, rowing, etc.) and tennis Grand Slam events.

ESPN+ also comes with the complete library of 30-for-30 documentaries, as well as other originals such as Kevin Durant’s The Boardroom, Detail (featuring Kobe Bryant and Peyton Manning), Draft Academy and We Are LAFC.

