Leicester City Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Feared Dead After Helicopter Crash

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is believed to have been among at least five people on board the Agusta Westland AW169 helicopter that crashed outside the King Power Stadium. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) are leading the investigation into the incident, with inquiries expected to continue in the “coming days”. Leicestershire police ask for patience over details of those involved and reiterate they are “working with a number of other agencies” to provide an update

Here's a look at some of the footage after the helicopter crash believed to involve Srivaddhanaprabha.

The soccer club has not issued an official statement on the status of their owner. Srivaddhanaprabha purchased Leicester City in 2010, and is a Thai billionaire who founded King Power International. Srivahhhanaprabha played a major part in turning a struggling club into the 2016 Premier League champion.

“They’ve been wonderful with the fans but they’ve been wonderful with the wider community,” Matt Davis, vice-chairman of the Foxes Trust fans’ group, told Yahoo Sports. “They are not your average businessman (and his family) that attend a handful of games a season, they are here every game and this that’s unfolding is just a total tragedy.”

