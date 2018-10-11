Warriors Star Kevin Durant’s Prop Bets Point to MVP-Caliber Season

If you’re a believer in what NBA oddsmakers put out, then fans of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant will be happy campers at year’s end. Recently, betting site Bovada revealed a plethora of over/under and prop bets on various NBA players ahead of the 2018-19 season.

While quite a few of them stood out, the projections for Kevin Durant were eye-opening, especially if you believe he’s capable of surpassing them. It seems oddsmakers believe the 30-year-old is primed for a monster season. Here’s a look at Durant’s over/under on points and rebounds, per Bovada:

Over/under on Kevin Durant points per game: 26

Over/under on Kevin Durant rebounds per game: 7.5

At first glance, those numbers may not look earth-shattering, but a deeper dive points to big things. Although these aren’t outlandish expectations for the Warriors star, if he’s able to clear 26 points and 7.5 rebounds per game it will likely place him in the MVP conversation.

Kevin Durant’s Previous Success, High Expectations

The last time Durant averaged over 26 points and 7.5 rebounds per game was the 2015-16 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During that year, Durant posted averages of 28.2 points and 8.2 rebounds. While that’s a bit above his current expectations, the Warriors forward averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game last season in comparison.

During the 2015-16 season, Durant was in the MVP conversation, ultimately landing fifth in voting behind some incredible season-long performances. While the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player has a hill to climb in order to actually win the award again due to the talent around him, he could at least place himself in the mix.

Although Durant doesn’t play the same drastic role other MVP candidates will, it doesn’t mean he won’t post elite numbers when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Trade: Four Realistic Deals for Timberwolves Guard

