WATCH: Blake Griffin Score His Career High 50th Point In Overtime To Beat The Sixers

Blake Griffin scored 50 points. Here's the game-winning three-point play. Gutsy and-one to the rim. pic.twitter.com/eZIVrwgrUX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 24, 2018

Blake Griffin reached a career-high of 50 points this Tuesday evening against the Philadelphia 76ers to secure the Pistons with their third win of this very young NBA season. Griffin is the only the sixth Detroit Piston in NBA history to reach the milestone of hitting the half-century mark on the professional hardwood.

With that said, check out Blake Griffin‘s final and-1 shot that secured the Pistons win against a very hungry and capable Philadelphia 76ers team in overtime above.

In the short highlight, Griffin receives an inbounds pass with just 5.6 seconds left on the clock and swiftly cuts toward the basket maintaining full ball control. Surprisingly, he’s able to get to the rim without much resistance until a scrambling Joel Embiid attempts to reject his layup attempt. Sadly, for Embiid, he arrives too late to recover resulting in a made layup by Griffin while also committing a rather aggressive foul with just 1.8 seconds left in overtime.

Blake Griffin ended the night with an impressive stat line and career high of 50 points on 20-35 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, six assists, and one block. Beating out his previous career high of 47 points which he achieved as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers in January 2011 against the Indiana Pacers.

Blake Griffin’s 50 point game tonight marks the first 50 point game of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Former Teammate, Chris Paul Reacts To Blake Griffin’s 50 Point Milestone

Former teammate and friend of Blake Griffin’s, Chris Paul took to his Twitter account to congratulate Griffin on his overtime triumph stating the following,

Big shot Bubs!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 24, 2018

Paul followed up the Tweet saying,

Despite being currently suspended due to his on-court scuffle with Rajon Rondo, it didn’t stop Chris Paul from publicly acknowledging the accomplishments of his former teammate, Blake Griffin.

Could We Be Witnessing The Resurgence of Blake Griffin?

Y’all sleep on Blake Griffin’s handles💪 pic.twitter.com/xAwdtR7TjW — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) October 23, 2018

It might be extremely early in the NBA season to tell or not but, Blake Griffin has been putting on an offensive clinic against his opponents thus far this year.

In the Detroit Pistons 2018-19 NBA season debut against the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin knocked in a total of 26 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Three days later, Griffin tied his career high for made three-pointers shooting 5-7 behind the arc while scoring a total of 33 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. And now, Griffin has notched a new career-high against a budding Philadelphia 76ers team that will be elite in the near future.

Blake Griffin’s ball-handling ability and long distance shooting has vastly improved over the summer allowing him to become a more versatile weapon for the Detroit Pistons. The basketball community could be witnessing a resurgence of Blake Griffin in All-Star form.

The Detroit Pistons are currently 3-0 and have the opportunity to be a standout ball club in the Eastern Conference with Blake Griffin leading the way for the once-weary Pistons. Detroit is definitely worthy of a sports savior but is Blake Griffin the man to establish the Pistons as a dominant force in the Eastern division? Only time will tell.

