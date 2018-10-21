WATCH: Rajon Rondo & Chris Paul Exchange Blows In The Fourth Quarter Of The Lakers/Rockets Match Up

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Tonight was the first meeting of four between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers and things definitely ended with a bang in the Rockets 124-115 win over the now 0-2 Lakers.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, things got physical between multiple players on the court between the two clubs. After a foul called on Brandon Ingram in the fourth, he approached one of the officiating crew rather aggressively. Once things appeared to have cooled down, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo began to exchange words, resulting in this full-on brawl.