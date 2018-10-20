Celtics vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Boston Celtics head to Madison Square Garden Saturday for a matchup with the New York Knicks. While it’s still early in the year, it’s worth noting this one features two teams who currently sit at 1-1.

Preview

After a dominant 105-87 opening-night victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics fell to another top-tier Eastern Conference team on Friday in the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry managed to slow down the Celtics after their red-hot start, and the team fell to 1-1 on the season with the 113-101 loss.

As for the Knicks, they were a last-second basket from Caris LeVert away from forcing overtime Friday and potentially moving to 2-0 on the season. After New Yorks’ exceptional opening-night performance in a 126-107 blowout of the Atlanta Hawks, they fell 107-105 at Barclay’s to move to 1-1 on the season as well.

Although the Celtics are expected to be a championship contender this year and the Knicks are pushing forward with an interesting rebuild, both teams have plenty of talent. Unfortunately, we know Kristaps Porzingis will be out for this game and possibly the season for the Knicks, while Gordon Hayward will also get the night off to rest for Boston.

There are still quite a few storylines on tap and a whole lot of exceptional players on both sides. For the Celtics, it’s been Jayson Tatum leading the way this season, averaging 19.5 points and nine rebounds per game, both team highs. Kyrie Irving bounced back from a rough 2-14 shooting performance in the opener to score 21 points and dish out six assists against the Raptors.

On the Knicks side, Tim Hardaway Jr. has been lighting it up, averaging 30 points through three games. Equally as impressive has been the strong play of Enes Kanter, who’s finally receiving extended minutes under new head coach David Fizdale. Kanter is averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over 31.5 minutes per game.

This one should be enjoyable, as all opposing teams enjoy playing at Madison Square Garden, so names like Irving, Tatum and quite a few others could look to make their presence felt early.