WATCH: Michigan LB Devin Bush Tears up Michigan St. Logo

There’s a bitter rivalry brewing this afternoon in the college football world as the Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Although the Spartans are the underdogs, they are not to be slept on during this rivalry.

We have seen our fair share of upsets over the last two weeks, and the Wolverines are not taking this matchup lightly. In fact, select players are showing their bitter hate towards their enemies of this afternoon with some disrespectful pregame actions.

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush took the field a little over an hour before kickoff for his warmups. It wasn’t you typical showing on the field. Bush decided that playing against the Spartans would not fulfill his hate towards the rivalry this afternoon. So, he decided that he had to turn things up a notch and disrespectfully attempt to tear up the Spartan logo on the field.

Michigan LB Devin Bush seen moments ago tearing up the Michigan St midfield logo👀 pic.twitter.com/4TKq5KPexH — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 20, 2018

Michigan State football reporter Chris Solari has reported that things got heated on the field during this whole ordeal. Apparently, there was some shoving and yelling between Bush and other Michigan State players as Bush continued to have disrespectful actions during his pregame warmup, along with a few other teammates.

All of the pregame actions definitely shows that this afternoon’s game will be nothing short of intense when the game kicks off. Hopefully, the disrespectful actions don’t translate into the game as we are anticipating a fierce, but clean football game this afternoon.

But with the way things are looking early on, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a penalty-filled game, with a few scraps here and there. Last week, the NCAA had some pretty intense moments regarding yelling and fighting. This game is already shaping up to be something similar as both teams are not taking this matchup lightly.