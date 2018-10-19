Pacers vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

For the first time, the Milwaukee Bucks will host a regular season matchup in their new arena, the Fiserv Forum. Their lucky opponent will be the hungry Indiana Pacers. This matchup could possibly be an offensive shootout as both teams should have no problem putting points on the scoreboard.

Preview

The Bucks made a statement during their season-opener on Wednesday night, as they pulled off a tough one-point win on the road in Charlotte. The scoreboard won’t tell the entire story though. The Bucks are shaping up to be the real deal this year. Their matchup against the Pacers will tell you all you need to know to confirm that.

Heading into the regular season, everybody was getting behind the Giannis Antetokounmpo hype, as he became an early preseason favorite for MVP. Some NBA fans might’ve shrugged all of that off, but this guy is the real deal. He was two assists shy of a triple-double to start the season off and ended Wednesday nights game with the game-high of rebounds and points.

The Milwaukee crowd will surely have plenty to cheer about if Antetokounmpo brings that same energy into the home-opener on Friday. As we give a ton of credit to Antetokounmpo, understand that he isn’t the entire team. The Bucks are relatively decent, and everybody is getting their fair share of usage on the court.

As for the Pacers, they might not be the flashiest team, but they are gearing up to have another solid season in 2018. They started off the year with heavy rotation, and almost everybody on the roster got their hands on a fair share of minutes. And the best part about it? Pretty much everybody was productive.

The Pacers have a tough challenge on the road Friday night, but they are more than capable of taking down the Bucks. As the Pacers head into the matchup as underdogs, they will have to have a stout defensive night as the Bucks have moved the ball around reasonably well in their first game.

The key to the Pacers offensive success for Friday is their contributions off the bench. On Wednesday, their bench totaled for 58 points. Along with a strong night from their star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers bench can be the deciding factor for the Pacers putting up a good fight and pulling out a tough win on the road. The Bucks will surely have home court advantage, so it won’t be easy for Indiana.