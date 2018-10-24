WGC-HSBC Champions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Several of the PGA’s elite, including new World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, are in Shanghai this week for the last really big tournament of the calendar year–the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan Golf Club.

In the United States, coverage of all four rounds will be on the Golf Channel, starting Wednesday night (because of the time difference) at 10 p.m. ET (complete schedule). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Golf Channel is included in the main Fubo bundle, which included 85-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch coverage up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Golf Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch coverage of the tournament live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Golf Channel is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the tournament live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PGA Tour Live

You can also watch specified coverage (featured groups and featured holes) via PGA Tour Live, which costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

Preview

Though he’s not the betting favorite–that distinction belongs to World No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 3 Justin Rose, who have both previously won this tournament–Brooks Koepka is the one to watch this week in Shanghai.

After winning last week’s CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, his third victory in his last 12 starts, the newly-crowned 2017-18 PGA Tour Player of the Year added yet another achievement to his quickly growing resume: A World No. 1 ranking.

“I’ve got a good team behind me. I’ve got a good game plan … keep things simple with my golf swing,” Koepka said. “I’m still working on the same things with my coaches that I’ve worked on from day one, so they’re not going to change anything. I’m not going to let them change anything.

“We’ll just keep trying to find ways to improve a little bit, whether it be course management or just understanding my game a little bit more.”

Koepka takes his red-hot game and new peak-of-the-mountain-top ranking to a tournament in which he finished tied for second last year, finishing two strokes behind Rose. He was 12-under after the first two rounds but shot even par on the weekend to come up short.

In addition to Rose and Johnson, this field includes other past winners Russell Knox and Hideki Matsuyama, as well as Top-10 players Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Jon Rahm, so this serves as quite the test in Koepka’s first go as No. 1.

The WGC-HSBC, which hands out points for both the 2018-19 PGA Tour and the 2018 European Tour, has a field of 78 players and no cut.