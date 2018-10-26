Wizards vs Kings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Washington Wizards will continue their tour on the West Coast as they are set to play the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The Wizards will search to bounce back after a tough loss on Wednesday night, as the Kings are trying to build on their one-game win streak after picking up their second win of the season the other night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Washington (in Wizards markets) and NBC Sports California (in Kings markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington (local markets) and NBC Sports California (local markets) are all included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC Sports Washington (local markets) and NBC Sport California (local markets) are included in the “Sling Blue” channel packages, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hulu With Live TV

This is only an option for local viewers, as NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California–but not NBA TV–are included in the “Hulu with Live TV” channel bundle. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

The Washington Wizards were the laughing stock of the NBA just the other night. They allowed the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors hang over 140 points on them, while still managing to lose by 22 points. They had high hopes heading into that game, but ultimately the Warriors dominated as expected.

Now, the Wizards are looking to bounce back as they will face the Kings, who are more in their league. Both teams are underperforming at the moment, as they are both sitting low in their respective conferences. While the Kings managed to squeak out two wins on the season, they are clearly nowhere near considered a playoff contender in the West.

As for the Wizards, they are dealing with the same type of disrespect. Although they have been without one of their key starters, Dwight Howard, it’s unclear of how much Howard could really boost Washington’s chances of becoming a contender.

As of right now, they are getting decent contributions on the offensive side of the ball from the usual suspects, John Wall, and Bradley Beal, along with Kelly Oubre who has done a decent job grabbing boards. But outside of those three, there hasn’t been much about the Wizards that can keep Washington very optimistic about their odds moving forward.

The Kings young core has been impressive with their former first-round pick De’Aaron Fox putting up 17 points-per-game, and 6 assists-per-game. Just like the Wizards though, there hasn’t been much optimism with their defensive side of the ball.

The Kings and Wizards are both within the bottom three of points against-per-game so far this season as they are allowing over 120-points-per-game. So, for those of you who like a ton of points going back and forth, that’s what the Kings and the Wizards will offer on Friday night without all of the star power on the court.

Washington is the favorite heading into Friday nights game, but it should be a close matchup between both squads. As both teams are relatively healthy, the injury report shouldn’t dictate the results of the game. Will the Wizards bounce back from their ugly loss on Wednesday? Or will they leave out of the West with a victory?