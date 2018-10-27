Westbrook: ‘No Need to Panic’ Over Oklahoma City’s 0-4 Start

Russell Westbrook is unconcerned about the Oklahoma City Thunder’s slow start this season. The team is 0-4, even with superstars such as Westbrook and Paul George on their roster, but Westbrook insists that there’s nothing to worry about.

“I take full responsibility, regardless of what happened in the fourth. Missed and made shots. I take responsibility and it won’t happen again, we’re on to the next,” he told ESPN.

The promise will surely be appreciated by fans, some of which blamed Westbrook for the loss:

OKC almost always wins because of Russell Westbrook. Tonight, the Thunder lost a game they should've won easily, because of Russell Westbrook, who shot his team right in the foot. 5-20 from the field. 0-5 from 3. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 26, 2018

When asked if OKC is getting the shots that they want, Westbrook continued, vowing to personally get the Thunder back on track:

“I’m confident in my guys in this locker room,” he said. “I’m confident in myself and my abilities to make sure that we have an opportunity to win a ball game. There’s no need to panic. Obviously we’re not starting the way we want to, but we’ll be okay. And I’ll make sure of that. I’m not worried.”

