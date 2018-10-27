Demarcus Cousins Receives First Stat as a Warrior: An Ejection

Demarcus “Boogie” Cousins was ejected from the Warriors bench Friday night during the Warriors win against the Knicks, making his first official stat as a Golden State Warrior an ejection.

The Pelicans transfer got a technical for arguing with referee Scott Foster.

The confrontation was described as “heated” and led to the eventual ejection. Cousins has not yet officially suited up for the Warriors and has only recently begun participating in practices as he recovers from an achilles injury.

What Happened?

According to Steve Kerr in a postgame interview, Foster had warned Cousins about talking to Knicks player Enes Kanter from the bench. When Cousins responded to Foster’s warning, whatever he said didn’t fly.

Steve Kerr said Scott Foster told him that he warned DeMarcus Cousins to stop jawing at Enes Kanter. That led to the ejection pic.twitter.com/8b4blYy3HM — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 27, 2018

“He kept going at Scott I guess,” Kerr said. “I’ll talk to him about it–I gotta hear from Demarcus what happened and we’ll talk it out.”

They’ve Got History

This isn’t the first time Foster has tossed Boogie. In 2013 in a game against the Utah Jazz, Cousins was ejected for lingering with the refs as both teams headed to the locker rooms for halftime.

Scott Foster and DeMarcus Cousins have a history. Back in 2013, Foster ejected the center just before halftime in a game against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/Q5rqDeMIw5 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 27, 2018

Boogie’s outburst was no skin off the Warriors back tonight. They won the game by 28 points, finishing with a hefty 37-9 run against the Knicks.

