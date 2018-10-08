Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers October 8th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the USA Network. We’ll provide live updates and spoilers once the episode goes live, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

The fallout of the Triple H and the Undertaker rivalry continues. At WWE Super Show-Down, H took out the Undertaker in their No Disqualification Match by putting him through a table. Shawn Michaels and Kane joined the iconic Superstars at the Down Under PPV, making it entering the battle and taking full advantage of the lenient stipulation, making the main event one that won’t soon be forgotten. Tonight, The Game and HBK will react to the Down Under PPV and stoke the fires of competition further.

At the end of WWE’s epic Six-Man Tag Team Match between the Shield, Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, it was Shield member Dean Ambrose who scored the pinfall, seemingly laying to rest any claims that he was at odds with fellow members Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Tonight will find the Shield still basking in the glow of their victory, and whether or not their success will lead to any splintering from within. Will Ambrose turn heel? Will Ziggler and McIntyre attempt to manipulate them into deception? We’ll find out.

Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Makes Her Return to RAW

Another big story is the future of Bobby Lashley. After John Cena helped him defeat Kevin Owens & Elias at WWE Super Show-Down, Lashley now stands as a potential target for those looking to make a name for themselves. The next few weeks will reveal whether Owens has plans to get revenge on Lashley, or whether the latter plans to team up with Lio Rush to take down new enemies.

Tonight also marks the return of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She will address the crowd tonight after a lengthy absence, and hype up her upcoming match against Alexa Bliss at the first-ever-all-Women’s PPV Evolution, which is three weeks away. No doubt she’ll have plenty to say about Bliss and whether or not she thinks Bliss poses a legitimate challenge.

On the last WWE Showdown, Ronda Rousey teamed up with the Bella Twins to score a thrilling victory over the Riott Squad. The makeshift trio made Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan submit to double Armbars, and now, Rousey will take the stage to discuss her upcoming match at WWE Evolution. We’ve yet to find out who she will face, meaning that tonight’s episode may yield a few clues as to her opponent’s identity.