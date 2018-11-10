Anthony Davis Lakers Trade Could Involve Kuzma, Ingram

Anthony Davis

Getty New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

Last week, I reported that the Los Angels Lakers aren’t going to wait for Anthony Davis to become a free agent.

Additionally, the Lakers are going to be extremely aggressive in their pursuits for top-tier talents next summer, and landing Anthony Davis to team up with LeBron would be the dessert after a great meal after landing Kevin Durant via 2019 summer free agency.

Per a league soure: The Lakers are interested in a potential Laker team with LeBron, KD and AD next year.

Also per my source: “The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names. LBJ, KD & AD in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

In order for the Lakers to make such a move, a trade package would need to look like this:

Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick

OR

Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick

