Anthony Davis Lakers Trade Could Involve Kuzma, Ingram

Last week, I reported that the Los Angels Lakers aren’t going to wait for Anthony Davis to become a free agent.
Additionally, the Lakers are going to be extremely aggressive in their pursuits for top-tier talents next summer, and landing Anthony Davis to team up with LeBron would be the dessert after a great meal after landing Kevin Durant via 2019 summer free agency.
Per a league soure: The Lakers are interested in a potential Laker team with LeBron, KD and AD next year.
Also per my source: “The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names. LBJ, KD & AD in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”
In order for the Lakers to make such a move, a trade package would need to look like this:
Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this:
Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick
Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick#Lakers pic.twitter.com/90iJHKcx9F
— Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 4, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick
OR
Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook