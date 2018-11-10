Anthony Davis Lakers Trade Could Involve Kuzma, Ingram

Last week, I reported that the Los Angels Lakers aren’t going to wait for Anthony Davis to become a free agent.

Additionally, the Lakers are going to be extremely aggressive in their pursuits for top-tier talents next summer, and landing Anthony Davis to team up with LeBron would be the dessert after a great meal after landing Kevin Durant via 2019 summer free agency.

Per a league soure: The Lakers are interested in a potential Laker team with LeBron, KD and AD next year.

Also per my source: “The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names. LBJ, KD & AD in LA. It’s all part of the plan.”

In order for the Lakers to make such a move, a trade package would need to look like this:

Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this: Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick#Lakers pic.twitter.com/90iJHKcx9F — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 4, 2018

