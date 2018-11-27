Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis Still In Play

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in play.

Over the weekend, Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan tweeted that a Davis-to-Lakers trade reportedly has been “in the works” for quite a while.

I am told that @AntDavis23 to the @Lakers has been in the works for years. That does not mean it is a certainty, because @Celtics can give up much, much more … and it all depends on whether the @PelicansNBA are able to beef up their roster between now and February. https://t.co/nvhGKp52CS — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 26, 2018

That report is in line with my report on November 11th.

Sheridan also mentioned that the Boston Celtics are an option in the Anthony Davis conversation.

Sheridan’s Boston Celtics assesment is not out of the question either.

He’s been discussing that notion since early fall. We discussed that possibility on his podcast which you can listen to here.

As Heavy’s Jeff Smith noted, I discussed that probability on the Causeway Street Podcast and discussed the desire to push and renew the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.

On the Lakers side, there are ways to get the deal done as I noted on November 3rd:

Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this: Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick#Lakers pic.twitter.com/90iJHKcx9F — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 4, 2018

NBA free agent Jarrett Jack says it could happen:

Man if y’all thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team 🤦🏽‍♂️ — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 15, 2018

Ultimately, the Los Angles Lakers are looking to partner LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

I discussed KD and the Lakers on TYT Sports:

Earlier this month, I was told by a source familiar with the Lakers’ future plans that L.A. is interested in a potential Laker team with those pieces.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

“The Lakers are gunning for the biggest names,” said the source via text message.