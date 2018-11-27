Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: NBA Wants Lakers-Celtics Rivalry?

The debate over the future of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis certainly hasn’t cooled off as the 2018-19 NBA season rolled on. The common belief has seemingly remained that Davis has a strong possibility to be traded in the foreseeable future. But one new bit of information has made for an interesting approach to the whole topic.

After WBZ4 CBS Boston cited a story from Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports on Davis’ future, it led to major speculation. Sheridan stated that the Pelicans star is considering five teams, one of which is the Boston Celtics.

“A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers,” Sheridan wrote.

While that’s interesting in its own right, it actually goes off comments our own Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson made on the Causeway Street Podcast. He stated that the NBA could be pushing to renew the rivalry between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kevin Durant-LeBron James Pairing With Lakers

Robinson was also the one to release the Durant-James rumors very early on in the process, and as of late they’ve picked up steam in a big way. Back in September, he even stated that the pairing of the two star forwards is all but a done deal.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Between Davis now being linked to the Celtics and Durant remaining connected to the Lakers, the point above about a renewed rivalry makes a lot of sense. After all, the NBA had some of their best matchups to decide the title when those two teams squared off. It’s tough to envision the league not having interest. And the thought of a loaded Celtics roster featuring Davis with Kyrie Irving (among others) and the Durant-LeBron pairing only adds to the intrigue.

